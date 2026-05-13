Noman Ali Becomes Oldest Player to Reach 100 Test Wickets, Surpassing Bobby Peel

Noman Ali, a Pakistani spinner, has made his mark in cricket history by becoming the oldest player to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket. The 39-year-old cricketer, hailing from Sanghar, surpassed Bobby Peel’s record and not only managed to achieve this milestone but also had a crucial role in the second Test against Bangladesh, dismisssing Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 24 runs and thereby breaking this record in his 22nd Test. Noman Ali became the joint fourth-fastest Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat and is the third-youngest Pakistani to reach this milestone.

MIRPUR: Pakistan ’s Noman Ali became the oldest player to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket, surpassing Bobby Peel and achieving the milestone during the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, born in Sanghar, broke the record at 39 years and 217 days, making him the joint fourth-fastest Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat. Born in 2021, Noman made his Test debut in Karachi against South Africa and has since grown into a key spin option for Pakistan, holding more than 100 Test wickets at an average of around 25. Pakistan’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker is Wasim Akram, followed by Waqar Younis and Imran Khan





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