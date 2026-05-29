Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Cancels Japan Trip Due to Princess's Health

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has cancelled a trip to Japan next week due to the health of his wife Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from an incurable lung illness. The princess has had a difficult few months in the spotlight, with documents revealing her friendship and frequent contact with Jeffrey Epstein and her son going on trial for rape.

Norway 's royal family said Friday that Crown Prince Haakon was cutting a forthcoming trip to Japan short because of the health of his wife Princess Mette-Marit , who suffers from an incurable lung illness.

Haakon is due to travel to Japan next week and the palace said he would still visit Tokyo from June 1 to June 3, but was cancelling a visit to the city of Hachinohe on June 4. Mette-Marit was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties, which has repeatedly forced her to take sick leave or scale back her official duties.

The princess has recently appeared in public with a breathing tube connected to an oxygen device carried by a palace employee. Mette-Marit, who married Haakon in 2001, has had a difficult few months in the spotlight. Documents were released in January revealing her friendship and frequent contact with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

In addition, her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, went on trial earlier this year for rape, which he denies





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Norway Crown Prince Haakon Princess Mette-Marit Japan Pulmonary Fibrosis Breathing Difficulties Sick Leave Official Duties Jeffrey Epstein Marius Borg Hoiby Rape

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