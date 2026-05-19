NAB Director Addresses Business Sector Needs through Digital Transformation and Transparency

NAB Director Nasim Ahmad Khan emphasized the significance of digital transformation and transparency in enhancing the ease of doing business for the private sector. Through the implementation of modern systems like e-office mechanisms, NAB aims to guarantee transparency, eliminate delays, and optimize official procedures. The director also highlighted the importance of regional business facilitation centers in resolving the issues faced by traders and industrialists. By aligning these efforts with institutional accountability, NAB endeavors to create a more supportive and favorable climate for businesses while upholding their accountability responsibilities.

Nasim Ahmad Khan, director of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), acknowledged the paramount importance of transparency , digitalization, and institutional efficiency in bettering public service delivery and aiding the business community.

By focusing on these key areas, NAB aims to streamline processes, reduce turnaround times, and enhance overall institutional transparency. The establishment of business facilitation centers throughout the country has been instrumental in addressing the specific needs of the business sector and fostering improved coordination among various stakeholders





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