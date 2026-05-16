NDMA Forecasts Rain, Hail, And Thunderstorms In Several Districts Of Pakistan From May 19 To 22

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a forecast indicating rain, hail, and thunderstorms in several districts of Pakistan from May 19 to 22. According to NDMA, areas including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur, Multan, and surrounding regions are expected to experience rainfall during this period. The authority also anticipates heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in Balochistan's districts such as Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Khuzdar, and neighboring areas from May 19 to 22. Conversely, other parts of Balochistan and most of Sindh are likely to see hot, dry weather with rising temperatures. Districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Landi Kotal may witness rainfall with thunder and hail. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also expected to receive rain in districts like Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, and Kotli. The NDMA advised the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid any unforeseen situations.

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a forecast indicating rain , hail , and thunderstorms in several districts of Pakistan from May 19 to 22.

According to NDMA, areas including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur, Multan, and surrounding regions are expected to experience rainfall during this period. The authority also anticipates heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in Balochistan's districts such as Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Khuzdar, and neighboring areas from May 19 to 22. Conversely, other parts of Balochistan and most of Sindh are likely to see hot, dry weather with rising temperatures.

Conversely, districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa'including Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Landi Kotal' may witness rainfall with thunder and hail. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also expected to receive rain in districts like Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, and Kotli. The NDMA advised the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid any unforeseen situations.





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National Disaster Management Authority Pakistan Rain Hail Thunderstorms Balochistan Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit-Baltistan Azad Kashmir

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