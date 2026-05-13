Narcotics Worth Millions of Rupees Recovered in Karachi Raid

Police officials said narcotics worth millions of rupees were recovered during the raid KARACHI Police investigating the case of drug smuggler Anmol alias Pinky have made significant revelations following her arrest in Lahore authorities said on Wednesday According to police sources the suspect was arrested about a week ago from Lahore s Nawab Town area using locator technology Authorities said she had been wanted by law enforcement agencies for a long time over alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking Investigators revealed that the accused had reportedly contracted a second marriage with a former police inspector The house in Nawab Town from where she was arrested was a rented property allegedly being used for drug -related activities Police officials said narcotics worth millions of rupees were recovered during the raid Authorities believe the suspect was preparing drug s at the residence while operating a wider supply network in Karachi According to investigators the accused did not sell narcotics in Lahore and no criminal case had previously been registered against her in the city Sources further claimed that the rented house had been acquired in the name of the former police officer where the suspect had been residing and allegedly carrying out drug production activities Police said further investigations were underway to trace other individuals linked to the alleged narcotics networ.

Police officials said narcotics worth millions of rupees were recovered during the raid KARACHI Police investigating the case of drug smuggler Anmol alias Pinky have made significant revelations following her arrest in Lahore authorities said on Wednesday According to police sources the suspect was arrested about a week ago from Lahore s Nawab Town area using locator technology Authorities said she had been wanted by law enforcement agencies for a long time over alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking Investigators revealed that the accused had reportedly contracted a second marriage with a former police inspector The house in Nawab Town from where she was arrested was a rented property allegedly being used for drug-related activities Police officials said narcotics worth millions of rupees were recovered during the raid Authorities believe the suspect was preparing drugs at the residence while operating a wider supply network in Karachi According to investigators the accused did not sell narcotics in Lahore and no criminal case had previously been registered against her in the city Sources further claimed that the rented house had been acquired in the name of the former police officer where the suspect had been residing and allegedly carrying out drug production activities Police said further investigations were underway to trace other individuals linked to the alleged narcotics networ





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