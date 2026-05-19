National Assembly Adjourned Due to Lack of Quorum

The National Assembly's proceedings on Tuesday faced a halt due to the chronic issue of lack of quorum. The title cannot convey the importance of quorum in parliamentary proceedings as it significantly impacts the functioning of the House and delays the functioning of the government.

The National Assembly faced a conundrum when the proceedings began on Tuesday. Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah instructed MNA Syed Aminul Haque to read out a calling attention notice regarding the overspending on the K-IV project without completing it.

However, unruly behavior from MNA Iqbal Afridi led to the lack of quorum. Upon realizing this, the deputy speaker suspended proceedings until the quorum issue was resolved. The House reconvened after the scheduled adjournment but the quorum was still not complete, prompting yet another suspension of proceedings





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National Assembly Quorum Suspension Of Proceedings MNA Iqbal Afridi Code Of Conduct Disciplinary Action

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