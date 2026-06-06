National Economic Council Meeting Scheduled for June 8, 2022, with Ministers from All Provinces and Azad Kashmir

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2022, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The meeting will be attended by the Chief Ministers and Ministers from all four provinces and Azad Kashmir. The economic survey is expected to be presented on June 9, 2022, according to sources from the Ministry of Finance. The target economic growth rate is set at 4.1%, the average inflation rate is estimated at 8.4%, and the target fiscal deficit is set at 11 trillion rupees. The sources also mentioned that the target profit of the Petroleum Levy is set at 1727 billion rupees, the target revenue of the Tax Revenue Department is set at 15267 billion rupees, the target revenue of the National Tax is set at 2768 billion rupees, the target volume of the Federal PSDP is set at 11 trillion rupees, the target amount of the payment of interest is set at 7824 billion rupees, and the target amount of the payment of defense is set at 2665 billion rupees. The sources also mentioned that the salary and pension of government employees are expected to increase by 7 to 10%, the increase in the salary and pension of the union is expected to be 15%, and the final decision will be made on June 10, 2022, in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

وزیر اعظم کی زیر صدارت قومی اقتصادی کونسل کا اجلاس کل 8 جون کو ہوگا جس میں چاروں صوبوں کے وزرائے اعلیٰ، وفاقی وزرا اور وزیراعظم آزاد کشمیر شرکت کریں گے۔ اقتصادی سروے 9 جون کو پیش ہونے کا امکان ہے، ذرائع وزارت خزانہ کے مطابق آئندہ مالی سال کے وفاقی بجٹ کا حجم 171 کھرب روپے ہو گا، معاشی شرح نمو کا ہدف 4.

1 فیصد، اوسط مہنگائی کا تخمینہ 8.4 فیصد لگایا گیا ہے۔ ذرائع نے بتایا کہ پٹرولیم لیوی کا ہدف 1727 ارب مقرر کرنے کی تجویز، ٹیکس ریونیو ہدف 15267 ارب روپے، نانی ٹیکس کا 2768 ارب روپے، وفاقی پی ایس ڈی پی کا حجم 11 کھرب روپے متوقع ہے، سود کی ادائیگی کیلئے 7824 ارب، دفاع کیلئے 2665 ارب مختص کرنے کی تجویز ہے۔ سرکاری ملازمین کی تنخواہوں و پنشن میں 7 سے 10 فیصد تک اضافہ متوقع ہے، اتحادی 15 فیصد اضافے پر زوردے رہے، حتمی فیصلہ 10 جون کو وفاقی کابینہ کے اجلاس میں ہوگا۔ ذرائع نے کہا کہ آئندہ بجٹ میں کرپٹو ٹرانزیکشنز ٹیکس نیٹ میں لانے کیلئے کرپٹو ٹریڈنگ کے منافع پر 10 سے 30 فیصد کیپیٹل گین ٹیکس عائد، سابق قبائلی علاقوں کیلئے ٹیکس استثنیٰ ختم ہونے کا امکان، 220 ارب روپے کے نئے ٹیکسز کی تجویز ہے۔ تاجروں کیلئے فکسڈ ٹیکس اسکیم کے اہل سالانہ 20 کروڑ روپے تک سیل رکھنے والے دکاندار، ان پر ایک فیصد ٹیکس عائد اور انہیں آڈٹ سے استثنیٰ ہو گا، ریٹرن کیساتھ 25 ہزار روپے فکسڈ ٹیکس دینا ہوگا۔ آئی ایم ایف نے جی ایس ٹی 18 سے 19 فیصد کرنے پر زور دیا ہے، ٹیکس ہدف کے حصول کیلئے بجٹ میں اضافی اقدامات شامل ہونگے۔ سپرٹیکس میں 1 سے 2 فیصد تک کمی کی تجویز، فارمولادودھ، کیچپ، گھی، خوردنی تیل، چینی، خشک دودھ سمیت درجنوں اشیائے خورونوش پر سیلز ٹیکس وصولی کیلئے پرچون قیمت پرنٹ لازمی قرار دینے کا فیصلہ اور اس کیلئے ان اشیاء کو تیسرے شیڈول میں شامل کیا جائے گا۔ جن اشیائے ضروریہ پر بھاری ٹیکس عائد ہے، اسے برقرار رکھنے کا امکان ہے، الیکٹرک گاڑیوں کی CKD کٹس پر سیلز ٹیکس چھوٹ اور ہائبرڈ گاڑیوں پر رعایت ختم، جبکہ مقامی تیار یا اسمبل الیکٹرک گاڑیوں پر 1 فیصد سیلز ٹیکس 30 جون تک رہے گا۔ مالی سال 26 کے پہلے 10 ماہ میں پاکستانی فری لنسرز کی برآمدی آمدن 95 کروڑ 90 لاکھ ڈالر تک پہنچ گئی ہے، پاکستان انجمن تاجران، مرکزی تنظیم تاجران کا حکومت کی فکسڈ ٹیکس اسکیم کا خیرمقدم، خبروں اور حالات حاضرہ سے متعلق پاکستان کی سب سے زیادہ وزٹ کی جانے والی ویب سائٹ ہے۔ اس ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق محفوظ ہیں





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National Economic Council Meeting Economic Survey Target Economic Growth Rate Average Inflation Rate Target Fiscal Deficit Petroleum Levy Target Revenue Of The Tax Revenue Department National Tax Federal PSDP Payment Of Interest Payment Of Defense

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