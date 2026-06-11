National Wheat Oversight Committee Meeting: Strict Action Against Bogus Seed Companies, Emphasis on Wheat Policy and Procurement

The National Wheat Oversight Committee (NWOC) met to discuss complaints against the seizure of wheat seed stocks by the provincial government of Punjab submitted by seed companies. The meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and legality in the seed sector and directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against bogus seed companies involved in the illegal movement and trade of wheat seed. The committee also reviewed the current status of wheat procurement and the final wheat production figures submitted by the provinces for the 2025–26 crop season.

The National Wheat Oversight Committee (NWOC) met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain , to discuss key matters relating to wheat procurement , seed regulation , wheat policy , and production data.

The committee deliberated on complaints against the seizure of wheat seed stocks by the provincial government of Punjab submitted by seed companies. Punjab government clarified that the seed companies in the garb of wheat stocks, are selling the wheat in the market and the action has been taken against them only.

The meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and legality in the seed sector and directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against bogus seed companies involved in the illegal movement and trade of wheat seed. The minister also highlighted the significance of developing a comprehensive and forward-looking wheat policy capable of addressing emerging challenges in production, procurement, storage of wheat, and ensuring national food security.

The committee was briefed on the current status of wheat procurement across the country and the final wheat production figures submitted by the provinces for the 2025–26 crop season





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