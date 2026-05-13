National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) Issues Weather Outlook for Severe Weather Conditions in Several Parts of the Country

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a detailed weather outlook till May 17, warning of widespread rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, flash floods and landslides in several parts of the country. The NEOC predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 12 to 24 hours in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a detailed weather outlook till May 17, warning of widespread rain , thunderstorms , hailstorms , flash floods and landslides in several parts of the country.

The NEOC predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 12 to 24 hours in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The weather system was expected to affect Islamabad and several districts of Punjab, including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, where strong winds, thunderstorms and hailstorms were expected.

In Sindh, heavy winds and rain accompanied by thunder were likely in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas. The NEOC further warned of upper regions of the country facing flash floods between May 12 and 16, particularly in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The advisory urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions and stay away from weak structures, electricity poles, rivers, streams and unstable slopes.

The NDMA directed district administrations to keep rescue teams and dewatering machinery ready, while residents of low-lying areas were advised to remain prepared for possible emergency evacuation. The public was advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and stay updated through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for timely weather information and emergency alerts





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National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Weather Outlook Severe Weather Conditions Rain Thunderstorms Hailstorms Flash Floods Landslides Punjab Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit-Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Islamabad Murree Rawalpindi Attock Chakwal Jhelum Sialkot Gujranwala Lahore Faisalabad Jhang Okara Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Hyderabad Badin Thatta Jamshoro Mirpurkhas Gilgit Skardu Hunza Nagar Ghizer Diamer Astore Ghanche Shigar Kharmang Muzaffarabad Neelum Valley Bagh Rawalakot Kotli Mirpur Bhimber Chitral Dir Swat Kalam Malakand Mansehra Abbottabad Peshawar Nowshera Mardan Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Waziristan River Chitral Birir Gol Acholga Gol Mirkhani Streams Swat Dir Shangla Buner Kohistan Battagram Torghar Mansehra Abbottabad Malakand Gilgit Shigar Shyok Diamer Tangir Ghizer Hunza Nagar Darel Tangir Gilgit Shigar Shyok Astore Gilgit-Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Azad Kashmir Muzaffarabad Neelum Valley Bagh River Chitral Birir Gol Acholga Gol Mirkhani Streams

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