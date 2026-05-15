National Assembly Speaker seeks explanation from finance ministry over non-submission of replies to questions

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday sought an explanation from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the non-submission of replies to questions in the House. During the Question Hour in the House, the speaker noted that answers to three questions related to the finance ministry had not been received and asked Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani about the matter.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday sought an explanation from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the non-submission of replies to questions in the House.

During the Question Hour in the House, the speaker noted that answers to three questions related to the finance ministry had not been received and asked Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani about the matter. Ayaz Sadiq directed officials of the Ministry of Finance present in the House to immediately contact the ministry and the FBR and submit a written explanation for the delay in providing the replies.

Ayaz Sadiq also advised lawmakers and ministers to keep their questions and answers brief during Question Hour and Calling Attention Notices so that more questions could be entertained. He urged members to limit supplementary questions to 30 seconds or one minute, while directing ministers to avoid lengthy explanations and policy statements and instead give concise and relevant answers.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed that the government is encouraging and promoting solar power. Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani told the house during question hour that the installation of solar power remains attractive for the people under the new prosumer regulations. The Minister of State mentioned that despite limited resources, the government has tried to provide relief to the public.

He mentioned that one hundred and twenty-nine billion rupees fuel subsidy package was given to shield the consumers from the surging global oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict. He said seven hundred and sixteen billion rupees were allocated for Benazir Income Support Program this fiscal year to provide financial assistance to over ten million families.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary said that development work on Sector 1-12 of Islamabad has almost been completed and the final phase of handing over possession will be started in the next few weeks





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National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Ministry Of Finance Federal Board Of Revenue Question Hour Answers To Questions Finance Ministry Minister Of State For Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani Delay In Providing Replies Ministry Of Finance Present In The House Contacting The Ministry And The FBR Submitting A Written Explanation Government Encouraging And Promoting Solar Power Installation Of Solar Power New Prosumer Regulations Relief To The Public One Hundred And Twenty-Nine Billion Rupees Fue Seven Hundred And Sixteen Billion Rupees Alloc Development Work On Sector 1-12 Of Islamabad Final Phase Of Handing Over Possession

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