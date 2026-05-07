National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Seizes Major Call Center in Karachi, Arrests 40 for Online Fraud

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCIA) has raided a major call center in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and arrested 40 individuals for suspected online fraud. The NCIA team, acting on a tip, raided the call center and seized a large number of computers, laptops, and other digital equipment. The call center was allegedly run by Zaman Hany, who was using it to scam overseas citizens by pretending to be bank representatives and taking their calls. The investigation revealed that the suspects were using various applications and social engineering techniques to steal sensitive banking data from overseas citizens and later withdraw large sums of money from their accounts.

نیشنل سائبر کرائم انویسٹی گیشن ایجنسی نے شہر قائد کے علاقے گلزارِ ہجری میں کارروائی کرتے ہوئے مبینہ آن لائن فراڈ میں ملوث ایک بڑے کال سینٹر پر چھاپہ مار کر 40 سے زائد افراد کو حراست میں لے لیا۔ حکام کے مطابق این سی سی آئی اے کی ٹیم نے خفیہ اطلاع پر کارروائی کرتے ہوئے کال سینٹر کو گھیرے میں لیا جہاں سے بڑی تعداد میں کمپیوٹرز، لیپ ٹاپس اور دیگر ڈیجیٹل آلات قبضے میں لے لیے گئے۔ ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ کال سینٹر مبینہ طور پر زمانہ ہانی نامی شخص چلا رہا تھا جہاں سے بیرون ملک شہریوں کو جعلی بینک نمائندہ بن کر کالز کی جاتی تھیں۔ تحقیقات کے مطابق ملزمان مختلف ایپلیکیشنز اور سوشل انجینئرنگ کے ذریعے غیر ملکی شہریوں کا حساس بینکنگ ڈیٹا حاصل کرتے اور بعد ازاں ان کے اکاؤنٹس سے بھاری رقوم نکال لیتے تھے۔ حکام نے بتایا کہ زیر حراست ایجنٹس تفتیش جاری ہے جبکہ ڈیجیٹل شواہد کا فرانزک تجزیہ بھی کیا جا رہا ہے تاکہ فراڈ نیٹ ورک کے دیگر کرداروں تک پہنچا جا سکے۔ ذرائع کے مطابق ابتدائی تحقیقات میں یہ انکشاف بھی سامنے آیا ہے کہ کال سینٹر کا رابطہ بیرون ملک موجود بعض عناصر سے بھی تھا جبکہ متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد اور مالی نقصان سے متعلق تفصیلات اکٹھی کی جا رہی ہیں.

نیشنل سائبر کرائم انویسٹی گیشن ایجنسی نے شہر قائد کے علاقے گلزارِ ہجری میں کارروائی کرتے ہوئے مبینہ آن لائن فراڈ میں ملوث ایک بڑے کال سینٹر پر چھاپہ مار کر 40 سے زائد افراد کو حراست میں لے لیا۔ حکام کے مطابق این سی سی آئی اے کی ٹیم نے خفیہ اطلاع پر کارروائی کرتے ہوئے کال سینٹر کو گھیرے میں لیا جہاں سے بڑی تعداد میں کمپیوٹرز، لیپ ٹاپس اور دیگر ڈیجیٹل آلات قبضے میں لے لیے گئے۔ ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ کال سینٹر مبینہ طور پر زمانہ ہانی نامی شخص چلا رہا تھا جہاں سے بیرون ملک شہریوں کو جعلی بینک نمائندہ بن کر کالز کی جاتی تھیں۔ تحقیقات کے مطابق ملزمان مختلف ایپلیکیشنز اور سوشل انجینئرنگ کے ذریعے غیر ملکی شہریوں کا حساس بینکنگ ڈیٹا حاصل کرتے اور بعد ازاں ان کے اکاؤنٹس سے بھاری رقوم نکال لیتے تھے۔ حکام نے بتایا کہ زیر حراست ایجنٹس تفتیش جاری ہے جبکہ ڈیجیٹل شواہد کا فرانزک تجزیہ بھی کیا جا رہا ہے تاکہ فراڈ نیٹ ورک کے دیگر کرداروں تک پہنچا جا سکے۔ ذرائع کے مطابق ابتدائی تحقیقات میں یہ انکشاف بھی سامنے آیا ہے کہ کال سینٹر کا رابطہ بیرون ملک موجود بعض عناصر سے بھی تھا جبکہ متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد اور مالی نقصان سے متعلق تفصیلات اکٹھی کی جا رہی ہیں





ExpressNewsPK / 🏆 13. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Call Center Online Fraud Karachi Zaman Hany Jail Digital Equipment Bank Fraud Overseas Citizens

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