National Disaster Management Authority Issues Weather Alert for Strong Winds, Thunderstorms and Hail Across the Country

During the next 12 to 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, and hail in most parts of the country. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take special precautions, especially in mountainous and vulnerable areas. The alert also warns of rising temperatures in northern regions and the risk of glacier melting and glacial lake outburst floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a weather alert for strong winds , thunderstorms and hail in most parts of the country during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take special precautions, especially in mountainous and vulnerable areas. According to an NDMA spokesperson, rain with strong winds, thunderstorms and hail is expected at a few places in Islamabad and various districts of Punjab. Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may also receive rain with thunderstorms and hail. Thunderstorms and hail are also expected at a few places in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The authority warned that rising temperatures in northern regions may accelerate glacier melting and increase the risk of glacial lake outburst floods. Melting glaciers and bursting of glacial lakes could lead to flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas. The NDMA urged citizens not to go near glacial lakes and avoid staying on dangerous slopes. People living in or travelling through high-risk areas have been asked to take precautionary measures.

The spokesperson said strong winds and possible hailstorms in southern parts of the country may damage weak structures, solar panels and vehicles. The NDMA advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while travelling. The authority said precautionary steps are necessary to reduce the risk of accidents and damage during the expected spell of severe weather





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National Disaster Management Authority Weather Alert Strong Winds Thunderstorms Hail Northern Regions High-Risk Areas Melting Glaciers Glacial Lake Outburst Floods Flash Floods Landslides Precautionary Measures Avoidance Of Accidents

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