Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra, where key political developments and government affairs were discussed. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to reduce public burden and provide relief to citizens, directing that special attention be given to protecting low-income groups despite rising fuel prices.

Nawaz Sharif stresses relief for low-income groups amid rising fuel costs. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra , where key political developments and government affairs were discussed.

According to sources Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present during the meeting. The discussion included a detailed review of the country’s political and economic situation. During the briefing, Ishaq Dar informed Nawaz Sharif about the reasons behind the recent increase in petroleum product prices.

In response Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to reduce public burden and provide relief to citizens, directing that special attention be given to protecting low-income groups despite rising fuel prices. The meeting also covered matters related to the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, with political strategy and preparations reviewed in detail.

In addition Nawaz Sharif was briefed on ongoing backchannel diplomatic efforts regarding Iran–US talks, reflecting Pakistan’s engagement with regional developments





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Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shehbaz Sharif PML-N Jati Umra Political Developments Economic Situation Upcoming Elections Backchannel Diplomatic Efforts Iran–US Talks Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan Low-Income Groups Petroleum Product Prices Relief Public Burden

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