Nawaz Sharif's Visit to Azad Kashmir for Election Campaign

Nawaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to address public meetings and participate in the party's election campaign. The visit was expected to help the party in forming the government in the region, similar to its position in Punjab and the federal government.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in mid-June to participate in the party's election campaign . He was accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Sources indicated that Nawaz Sharif had directed Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to participate in the election campaign according to the law. Two to three public gatherings were expected to be held in different areas of AJK during the election drive





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir PM Shehbaz Sharif Punjab CM Marynad Public Meetings Election Campaign Ticket Allocation Interviews Loyalty Public Popularity Preliminary Work Election Scrutiny Political Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM Sharif launches development projects in Gilgit-BaltistanFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

After humiliating defeat, India used proxies to spread terror in Pakistan: DG ISPRISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, joined by senior Navy and Air Force officers, congratulated the nation on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.

Read more »

Shahzad Nawaz’s casual tendency to smoke on set makes netizens fumeVeteran Pakistani actor Shahzad Nawaz has been hosting a podcast known as the Boys Club during the span of which he has interviewed several celebrities however his consistent tendency to smoke during the sessions has evoked angry remarks.

Read more »

AJK High Court stays implementation of point of sale system on hotels, guesthousesThis order was issued by Justice Shahid Bihar during the hearing of a petition filed by the Azad Kashmir Hotels and Guest Houses Association.

Read more »

Azad Kashmir observes Thanksgiving Day on Marka-e-Haq anniversarySenior Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, ministers Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Ms Nabila Ayub, Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, IG Liaquat Ali Malik, and senior civil and military officials

Read more »

Nawaz Sharif summons AJK Parliamentary Board meeting in LahorePakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Parliamentary Board in Lahore, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Friday. The meeting will be held at the PML-N Secretariat located in the Model Town area of Lahore.

Read more »