Oil prices drop after Trump pause in military action against Iran

Oil markets fell amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran following Trump's decision to halt an attack on Iran, with Brent and WTI prices dropping by over 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Oil prices dropped over 2% after Trump paused planned action against Iran for talks, easing supply fears despite ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures for July delivery fell $3.01, or 2.7%, to $109.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery fell $1.38, or 1.3%, to $107.28. The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, while the most active July contract fell $2.06, or 2%, to $102.32 per barrel. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow for negotiations to end the war in the Middle East, easing immediate pressure.

The market is now watching whether Trump's comments represent a genuine shift toward de-escalation or just a tactical pause, as well as how Iran responds to the latest developments and what's actually happening on the water with tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz are key determinants of where oil prices head to from here





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Oil Prices Brent Futures U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude Trump Negotiations War In The Middle East Strait Of Hormuz Fundamental Risks Tanker Movements

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