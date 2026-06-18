One Homes brings global design talent to Lahore West with Kobi Karp and Jolie

Lahore, Pakistan - One Homes, a premium residential developer, has appointed Miami architect Kobi Karp and London interior studio Jolie for its upcoming Lahore West development, targeting overseas Pakistanis with culturally rooted luxury. Karp returns after One Canal Road, while Jolie marks its Pakistan debut with a focus on sensory-driven spaces.

Pakistan portrays itself as a hub for international design collaborations as One Homes , the country's leading premium residential developer, announces two major appointments for its Lahore West project.

The developer is welcoming back Kobi Karp, Miami's most decorated residential architect, who previously designed the iconic One Canal Road in Lahore. Joining him is London's Jolie, an interior design studio making its debut in Pakistan. The project is tailored for overseas Pakistanis, blending Lahore's historical richness with modern aesthetics. Karp's approach shifts from importing foreign styles to interpreting Lahore's architectural identity, while Jolie focuses on emotionally intelligent, sensory-led interiors.

These appointments follow One Homes' success with Diyàr, Pakistan's first wellness-led development, and signal continued growth with over two million square feet delivered





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One Homes Lahore West Kobi Karp Jolie Interior Design Overseas Pakistanis

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