One Year After Victory, PM Shehbaz Sharif Presents Tribute to Armed Forces and Recognizes International Support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recognized the collective effort of the nation and the military in the war against India. He praised the bravery and leadership of the armed forces and acknowledged the international support, particularly from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, in the conflict. The prime minister has also given due credit to the air force, navy, and leadership for their decisive role in responding to Indian aggression and restoring the international norm of respect for sovereignty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the nation for standing alongside the military, symbolizing a solid front, one year after the victory over the Indian forces in the field of Marka-e-Haq.

He highlighted the air dominance of Pakistan's armed forces, the destruction of enemy aircraft, and the swift response to a cease-fire request by the adversary within four hours. The prime minister also acknowledged the role of China in supporting Pakistan, followed by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, he emphasized Pakistan's patience and restraint during the conflict and the swift response to the unprovoked attacks on mosques and children





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Pakistan Army Pakistani Armed Forces Marka-E-Haq Victory India Vs. Pakistan Conflict International Mediation China's Support Turkiye And Saudi Arabia's Cooperation Field Marshal Air Chief Naval Leadership

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