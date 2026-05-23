Ongoing Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Disrupt Shipping Routes, Stranding Sailors

At least 25 vessels, including oil tankers and cargo ships, have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, lifting some tension. However, thousands of sailors are still stranded at sea across the Gulf, facing challenges including delayed wages, supply shortages, and repatriation difficulties.

At least 25 vessels, including oil tankers and cargo ships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions and disruption in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, with reports of thousands of sailors still stranded at sea. The IRGC Navy said the vessels were allowed passage after obtaining coordination and security clearance from Iranian authorities. Despite recent vessel movements, humanitarian concerns continue to grow for seafarers stuck in the region.

Reports indicate that more than 20,000 sailors are currently stranded on around 2,000 ships across the Gulf, unable to disembark due to ongoing restrictions and security risks. Iran has been widely reported to have effectively restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz following escalating tensions linked to military developments in the region. A newly issued map by Iranian authorities reaffirmed these territorial assertions, adding to concerns among shipping operators and international observers.

Shipping experts and maritime organizations warn that the crisis is putting severe pressure on global supply chains. The ITF has reportedly received over 2,000 requests for assistance from sailors since the escalation of tensions began. Gulf authorities have made limited efforts to support resupply operations and crew transfers, but conditions remain challenging for many vessels still waiting at sea.

Humanitarian concerns continue to grow for seafarers stuck in the region, with crews experiencing delayed wages, supply shortages, and difficulties in repatriation





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