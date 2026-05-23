On-boarding of AI-powered 'EquoWork' by Alibaba.com for Pakistani Exporters and SMEs

On the occasion of the launch of 'EquoWork', a new and advanced solution by the global B2B platform, Alibaba.com, has provided an AI-driven digital labor force for Pakistani exporters and SMEs. This innovative system will empower the Pakistani exporters to effectively perform all their business activities from start to finish. As the Pakistani export industry is going through significant transformations and modernization, artificial intelligence has become inevitable. EquoWork has emerged as a timely and effective solution, specifically designed to tackle major challenges. The AI-driven toolkit offers a comprehensive range of services, including market research, creative content production, customer engagement, and inventory management, thus acting as a complete business management team.

عالمی بزنس ٹو بزنس پلیٹ فارم علي بابا ڈاٹ کام نے پاکستانی ایکسپورٹرز اور چھوٹے کاروباروں کے لیے اے آئی پر مبنی 'ایکیو ورک' متعارف کرا دیا ہے۔ اس جدید نظام کے تحت پاکستانی برآمد کنندگان کو ایک خودکار ڈیجیٹل ورک فورس فراہم کی جائے گی جو کاروباری سرگرمیوں کے آغاز سے اختتام تک مؤثر انداز میں انجام دے سکے گی۔ جوں جوں پاکستان کی برآمدی مارکیٹ ترقی اور تبدیلی کے مراحل سے گزر رہی ہے، مصنوعی ذہانت کا استعمال عالمی سطح پر ناگزیر ہوتا جا رہا ہے۔ ایکیو ورک ایک بروقت اور مؤثر حل کے طور پر سامنے آیا ہے جسے خاص طور پر اہم چیلنجز سے نمٹنے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا ہے.

عالمی بزنس ٹو بزنس پلیٹ فارم علي بابا ڈاٹ کام نے پاکستانی ایکسپورٹرز اور چھوٹے کاروباروں کے لیے اے آئی پر مبنی 'ایکیو ورک' متعارف کرا دیا ہے۔ اس جدید نظام کے تحت پاکستانی برآمد کنندگان کو ایک خودکار ڈیجیٹل ورک فورس فراہم کی جائے گی جو کاروباری سرگرمیوں کے آغاز سے اختتام تک مؤثر انداز میں انجام دے سکے گی۔ جوں جوں پاکستان کی برآمدی مارکیٹ ترقی اور تبدیلی کے مراحل سے گزر رہی ہے، مصنوعی ذہانت کا استعمال عالمی سطح پر ناگزیر ہوتا جا رہا ہے۔ ایکیو ورک ایک بروقت اور مؤثر حل کے طور پر سامنے آیا ہے جسے خاص طور پر اہم چیلنجز سے نمٹنے کے لیے تیار کیا گیا ہے





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