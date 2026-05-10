Russian President Putin expressed cautious optimism over negotiations with Europe, suggesting the conflict in Ukraine is approaching a decisive phase. However, relations between Moscow and the West remain at their lowest point since the Cold War. European Union leaders are preparing for renewed diplomatic engagement with Russia, while Putin indicated that former German Chancellor would be preferable for negotiations. The Kremlin has asserted responsibility for re-establishing diplomatic channels, arguing that European governments severed ties with Moscow following the outbreak of the war in 2022.

Moscow signals cautious optimism over negotiations as relations with Europe remain at their lowest point since the Cold War . Putin believes the conflict in Ukraine is approaching a decisive phase, suggesting the prolonged war may be nearing its conclusion.

However, a definitive military triumph in Ukraine has remained elusive for Moscow. Four years into what has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, Russian forces have yet to secure full control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Simultaneously, Moscow’s relations with Europe have deteriorated to their lowest ebb since the height of the Cold War. European Union leaders are quietly preparing for the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

When questioned about potential negotiations with European leaders, Putin indicated that former German Chancellor would be preferable. Last week, the Kremlin asserted that the responsibility for re-establishing diplomatic channels rests with European governments, arguing that they were the parties that severed ties with Moscow following the outbreak of the war in 2022. Putin maintained that such a meeting could only materialize once a comprehensive and enduring peace settlement had been finalized





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