US military has suffered significant damage since the outbreak of war with Iran,according to a report by the US defense outlet The War Zone. The report claims that US Air Force conducted nearly 13,000 flights during the conflict with Iran, out of which nearly 39 aircraft were destroyed, while more aircraft sustained some kind of damage. Regional tensions have sharply escalated since US and Israel launched the retaliatory strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf region. The temporary ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation began on April 8, but negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement.

اد کیس نے پرتونفال چیف فنانٹیل منیجمن ہارٹ کو حکمت عملی کے بارے میں پوچھا، جن میں اس بات کا ذکر کیا گیا کہ امریکہ نے 28 فروری کو یورپنے کے ساتھ ہونے والے جنگی غلطیوں کے بعد سے کم سے کم 39 طیارے نقصان کھانا ہے۔ اس حوالے سے ایک رپورٹ پبلشر ہونا 'امریکی پیپ بیل' کے ذریعہ 'وا ز نوا' کو کیا گیا، جو اس وقت تک ایک مہینہ قبل کی ہوئی تھی۔ اد کیس نے بھی پوچھا کہ آیا پٹنٹون نے یہ باری صورتحال سے متعلق کل اخراجات اور یوں کے ساتھ لیجسuire ہوئی ڈیزائس کی حساب کشی کی تھی۔ جواب میں ہورٹ نے اس بات کا اعادہ کیا کہ بہت سے اخراجات ہوں گے، لیکن اس دوران پٹنٹون نے نقصان کے تعین کے بارے میں بیشتر دیکھیے گئے۔ 'اد میں بہت سی خطرے تھے، سirs، لیکن مجھے اپنی لکھے گئے لکھے کھلے میرے ساتھ رجسٹ کا انویسٹی گیشن کرنے کے لئے چاہیے repliciton cases for the army have not been isolated to the United States, says Pentagon officials.

Non-US allies of the US, such as European countries and Gulf states, have also experienced significant impact from these confict-related air strikes. The most recent U.S. Department of Defense report shows the U.S. military's readiness including equipment and weapons is at a low level compared to the same period before the outbreak of the conflict.

The report says, 'war zone', in the early days of the conflict, the US military-backed Iraqi forces succeeded in achieving rapid advances compared to the war on ISIL in the Islamic State, largely due cons of technological and operational advan rges. CBS NEWS. In response to the U.S. attack on Iran's Quds force, Iran launched numerous rocket attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed the launched over 2,000 rockets and missiles back at the U.S. and Israeli forces, many of which were fired from positions beyond Iranian territory. The Islamic Republic of Iran Press TV and TV Press reported. Also, the Quds issue controller in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Institute warn U.S. forces to back their airplanes from the region because of destructive fire and defending Iran's airspace.

Chas R. Freeman, former American diplomat, tells correspondent once giveny a report to Scott Pelley that no arms,ammunition nor money, but many people died when both sides were shooting at each other. He further added that these were military targets.

'US had in response made some military responses, including missile strikes on Iranian air defense sites, military training camps and fuel storage facilities. However, no significant casualties were reported in Iran or U.S. capital city. The 1979 hostage crisis is the longest single instance of continuous detention of U.S. citizens anywhere in the world





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Iran-US Conflict Pentagon Pentagon Chief Financial Officer Jay Hurst Military Aircraft Losses Air Strikes Damage Suffered By The US Military Reimbursement Cost Damage Assessment

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