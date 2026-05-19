Petition filed in Islamabad High Court to challenge solitary confinement of Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan

A petition has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) contesting the solitary confinement of Bushra Bibi, wife of ex-Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. The petition names the superintendent, deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the IG of Punjab Jail, and the NAB chairman as respondents. The petitioner, Mubashara Maneka, argues that Bushra Bibi has been unlawfully kept in solitary confinement and denied visits from her family. She contends that such detention is illegal under Pakistan’s Penal Code and Jail Regulations, asserting that the authorities have exceeded their legal authority.

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, contesting the solitary confinement of Bushra Bibi , wife of ex-Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan .

The petition names the superintendent, deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the IG of Punjab Jail, and the NAB chairman as respondents. Mubashara Maneka, the petitioner, argued that Bushra Bibi has been unlawfully kept in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail and has been denied visits from her family. She contended that such detention is illegal under Pakistan’s Penal Code and Jail Regulations, asserting that the authorities have exceeded their legal authority.

Mubashara also highlighted that, according to Jail Rules, a prisoner cannot be confined in solitary for more than 14 days, and indefinite solitary confinement violates human dignity as outlined in the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules. Furthermore, she informed the court that Bushra Bibi underwent eye surgery in April and was hospitalized twice due to pain in her right eye.

However, her family and legal representatives were not informed about her medical condition. Mubashara added that her lawyers have been barred from visiting Bushra Bibi to obtain her signatures on legal documents or discuss her case. She requested the court to declare the practice of keeping Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement without a court order as unlawful, asserting that it infringes upon Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan





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Bushra Bibi Imran Khan Solitary Confinement Pakistan’S Penal Code Jail Regulations Adiala Jail Rawalpindi IG Of Punjab Jail NAB Chairman Mubashara Maneka United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules Constitution Of Pakistan Articles 9 And 14

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