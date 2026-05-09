Petroleum Prices Surge: Federal Government Announces Increase of Rs14.92, Rs15 per Litre for Petrol and HSD

The federal government has announced another hike in petroleum prices, citing escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which led to a surge in global oil prices and subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The price of petrol has risen by Rs14.92 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) prices have increased by Rs15 per litre for the next week. The revised prices took effect from Friday midnight and represents the second consecutive increase since April 30 when the government raised petrol prices by Rs6.51 per litre and diesel prices by Rs19.39 per litre.

The federal government announced another hike in petroleum prices , raising the price of petrol by Rs14.92 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15 per litre for the next week amid the ongoing global fuel crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East .

According to a statement issued by the Petroleum Division, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs414.78 per litre, while HSD will now cost Rs414.58 per litre. The revised prices came into effect from Friday midnight. This marks the second consecutive increase since April 30, when the government raised petrol prices by Rs6.51 per litre and diesel prices by Rs19.39 per litre due to disruptions in global oil supplies caused by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz





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Petroleum Prices Increase Decrease Tensions Middle East Blockade Of Straits Global Oil Prices Petro-Dollar Inflationary Pressure

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