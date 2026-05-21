The Petroleum Ministry has expressed reservations over the International Monetary Fund’s demand for an increase in the petroleum levy. The Ministry of Petroleum has forwarded its proposals to the Ministry of Finance while flagging concerns over the IMF levy targets. The IMF has set a proposed target of Rs1,727 billion for the next financial year, compared with Rs1,313 billion in the current year, reflecting an increase of Rs414 billion.

The Petroleum Ministry has expressed reservations over the International Monetary Fund ’s demand for an increase in the petroleum levy . For the Budget 2026–27 , the Ministry of Petroleum has forwarded its proposals to the Ministry of Finance while flagging concerns over the IMF levy targets.

The IMF has set a proposed target of Rs1,727 billion for the next financial year, compared with Rs1,313 billion in the current year, reflecting an increase of Rs414 billion. Sources further state that the Ministry of Petroleum has proposed setting the levy at up to Rs50 per litre, while the government currently charges Rs108 per litre on petrol and Rs52 per litre on diesel.

The IMF has recommended an 18 per cent increase in the petroleum levy target, with projections suggesting it may rise to Rs100 per litre in the next financial year. A revised target of Rs1,730 billion has also been suggested. India’s economic decline lays bare Modi’s hollow claims IMF seeks 18% GST on electric vehicles in talks with Pakista





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Petroleum Ministry International Monetary Fund Petroleum Levy Budget 2026–27 Ministry Of Petroleum Ministry Of Finance Rs1 727 Billion Rs1 313 Billion Rs414 Billion Rs50 Per Litre Rs108 Per Litre Rs52 Per Litre IMF 18 Per Cent Increase Rs100 Per Litre Rs1 730 Billion India’S Economic Decline Modi’S Hollow Claims IMF Seeks 18% GST On Electric Vehicles In Talk

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