Police Recover Cocaine Worth Rs4.5 Million in Karachi Raid

Police have recovered a large quantity of cocaine worth more than Rs4.5 million during a raid conducted on the identification of drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky. The raid was carried out at A-One Complex located on Abu Al Hasan Isphahani Road, where police recovered 228 grams of cocaine packed in bags.

During the search, cocaine packed in bags was recovered from the bathroom area KARACHI - Police have recovered a large quantity of cocaine worth more than Rs4.5 million during a raid conducted on the identification of drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky.

According to sources, the raid was carried out at A-One Complex located on Abu Al Hasan Isphahani Road, where police recovered 228 grams of cocaine packed in bags. A new case, registered under FIR No. 783/26, has been lodged against the suspect at Sachal Police Station. The case was filed on the complaint of Station Investigation Officer Baghdadi Mithal Khan.

The FIR stated that during interrogation, the suspect disclosed the presence of narcotics at the apartment, prompting police to conduct a raid along with female personnel. Police said the suspect herself pointed out the flat, which was locked at the time of the operation. Officers broke the lock, entered the apartment and carried out a search. During the search, cocaine packed in bags was recovered from the bathroom area, while seven empty containers were also seized from the scene





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Cocaine Drug Dealer Raid A-One Complex Abu Al Hasan Isphahani Road Police Anmol Alias Pinky Sachal Police Station Station Investigation Officer Baghdadi Mithal Cocaine Packed In Bags Bathroom Area Empty Containers

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