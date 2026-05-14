Powerful Storm in Uttar Pradesh Kills at Least 90, Injures Many

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning has killed at least 90 people in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, with authorities warning that the death toll could increase further. The storm caused widespread destruction, including the collapse of several houses and the uprooting of trees and electricity poles. The worst-affected areas include Fatehpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Bhadohi.

LUCKNOW: A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning has killed at least 90 people in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh , with authorities warning that the death toll could increase further.

According to media reports, dozens of others were injured as severe weather swept across several districts, causing widespread destruction. Indian officials said strong winds uprooted trees, toppled electricity poles and billboards, and led to the collapse of several houses. The worst-affected areas include Fatehpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Bhadohi, where rescue and relief operations are underway. The India Meteorological Department has issued further alerts for adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and hailstorms.

Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Interestingly , a dramatic video showing a man being lifted into the air while clinging to a tin roof during a deadly storm in northern India has gone viral on social media. According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in the village of Bamiyana in Bareilly district during a powerful storm that swept across Uttar Pradesh.

A dramatic video from UP's Bareilly has surfaced, showing a man being violently tossed several feet into the air by powerful winds during a severe storm. Clinging desperately to a tin shade, the victim was suddenly hurled skyward before crashing back to the ground. The man, identified as Nanne Miyan, was trying to secure the metal roof when strong winds tore the structure from its base.

He was reportedly holding onto a rope attached to the roof in an attempt to stay safe, but the gusts were so intense that the entire structure was lifted into the air. Witnesses said the scene resembled something out of a movie. In the widely shared video, the man can be seen rising several feet above the ground before crashing down with the roof.

Nanne Miyan told local media that he was carried approximately 30 to 40 feet into the air before falling. He suffered multiple fractures and was taken to a hospital, where he remains under treatment





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Storm Uttar Pradesh Death Toll Injuries Destruction Collapse Uprooting Tornado Hailstorms Bareilly

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