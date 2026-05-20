President Trump Warns of Possible Strikes on Iran, as Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the United States may strike Iran again, a day after he said he had held off a major assault in hope of a deal to end the war. He also mentioned that he had been just 'an hour away' from relaunching Washington's attacks on Iran before postponing the order.

President Donald Trump war ned Tuesday that the United States may strike Iran again, a day after he said he had held off a major assault in hope of a deal to end the war .

He said he had been just 'an hour away' from relaunching Washington's attacks on Iran before postponing the order, after weeks of a fragile ceasefire and talks to end the war that began on February 28. Iran's army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia earlier warned the Islamic republic would 'open new fronts against' the United States if it restarted its attacks.

The cleric-run state, whose supreme leader was killed in strikes on the first day of the war but has proven resilient, is demanding the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the lifting of long-standing sanctions. After the Iranian threat of attacks on new fronts, the United Arab Emirates said a drone attack on its Barakah nuclear power plant last week originated from Iraqi territory, where Iran backs groups accused of launching attacks on Gulf nations in the war.

Iran has been ramping up military pressure in the region. The Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, threatened on Monday to put the internet fibre optic cables passing through the waterway under a system of permits. Its Revolutionary Guards also said Monday that they struck groups linked to the United States and Israel within the Iranian province of Kurdistan, near the border with Iraq, which it said were attempting to smuggle American weapons into Iran.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters that Doha, one of Iran's main targets in the war, believed 'more time' was needed for the ongoing Pakistani-mediated efforts to push for Iran-US talks. On Sunday, Iran's Fars news agency said Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States.

The US had refused to release 'even 25 percent' of Iran's assets frozen abroad or pay any reparations for war damage, Fars added. The report said the US had also made clear it would only cease hostilities when Tehran engages in formal peace negotiations. Iran however has said it insists on its own demands, including the release of the frozen assets, the lifting of long-standing sanctions on the country and war reparations





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Iran United States President Trump Tensions War Deal Peace Negotiations Assets Frozen Abroad Long-Standing Sanctions War Reparations Drones Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Iraqi Territory United Arab Emirates Revolutionary Guards Ideological Arm Of Iran's Military Groups Linked To The United States And Israel Pakistani-Mediated Efforts Iran-US Talks Five-Point List Highly Enriched Uranium Nuclear Site Peace Negotiations Peaceful Resolution Truce Ceasefire War Damage Frozen Assets Long-Standing Sanctions War Reparations Peaceful Resolution Truce Ceasefire War Damage Frozen Assets Long-Standing Sanctions War Reparations

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