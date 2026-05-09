President Zardari Congratulates Russia on Victory Day, Honors Sacrifices in WWII and Pakistan-Russia Friendship

President Zardari commemorated Victory Day and expressed his country's gratitude and admiration for Russia's heroic sacrifices during World War II. The President emphasized the importance of Pakistan-Russia friendship, peace, and cooperation and hoped for even stronger ties in the future.

President Zardari congratulated Russia on Victory Day , honoring sacrifices in WWII, praising resilience, and emphasizing Pakistan-Russia friendship, peace, and cooperation. ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday, extended felicitations to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia on the occasion of Victory Day .

In a message, conveyed on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, the President noted that victory in the Great Patriotic War remains a solemn and enduring reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the Russian people in the defence of their homeland and in the global struggle against fascism. The president further remarked that the historic triumph stood as a symbol of the resilience, courage and determination of the Russian nation as well as its enduring contribution to international peace, security and stability.

President Zardari said Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and attaches importance to a shared commitment to a just, peaceful and rules-based international order. He hoped that the spirit of the historic victory would continue to inspire greater cooperation, mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries





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