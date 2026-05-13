President Asif Ali Zardari presents top civilian awards in Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the country's top civilian awards to prominent personalities from sports, literature, public service, and national defence during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari present country’s top civilian awards to prominent personalities from sports, literature , public service and national defence during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A prestigious investiture ceremony recognizing outstanding national service across multiple sectors was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where Asif Ali Zardari conferred some of the country’s highest civilian honours on distinguished personalities from public service, sports, literature, democracy and national defence. The ceremony in Islamabad brought together senior officials, dignitaries and family members of award recipients as the President presented awards to individuals acknowledged for their contributions to Pakistan in their respective fields.

Federal Minister Owais Leghari received the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his role in reforms and initiatives in Pakistan’s energy sector. Privatisation adviser Muhammad Ali was also awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his services in the energy sector and public service. Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi was honoured with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his distinguished contribution to sports. Renowned mountaineer Shehroze Kashif was also awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, with the award received by his mother on his behalf during the ceremony.

Several literary and political figures were recognized for their longstanding contributions to democracy, literature and public life. Veteran politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was posthumously awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to democracy in Pakistan. Writer and broadcaster Ata ul Haq Qasmi received the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his contributions to literature, while late senator and columnist Irfan Siddiqui was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz for services in literature and public affairs.

Celebrated playwright and novelist Asghar Nadeem Syed was presented with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his services to literature. The ceremony also paid tribute to members of Pakistan’s armed forces and police personnel for acts of courage and sacrifice in the line of duty. Soldier Azhar Mahmood received the Hilal-i-Shujaat in recognition of extraordinary bravery. The same honour was posthumously awarded to soldier Shah Wali Khan for sacrificing his life in defence of the country.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ijaz Khan, who was martyred in the line of duty, was also awarded the Hilal-i-Shujaat for his distinguished services. Constable Hafeezullah was recognised for his bravery in preventing terrorists from advancing during the attack on Police Lines Bannu, earning national recognition during the ceremony.





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Asif Ali Zardari Presents Top Civilian Awards Pakistan's Top Civilian Honors Top Civilian Awards In Pakistan Hilal-I-Imtiaz Nishan-I-Imtiaz Hilal-I-Shujaat Distinguished Contribution To Sports Publications Political Figures Expression Of Appreciation To Pakistan's Energy Sector Abroad Full Of Life Literature Life-Long Contributions Services To Democracy Talents And Contributions Public Service Public Affairs

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