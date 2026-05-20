President Zardari Commends Security Forces for eliminating Militants, Prime Minister Praises Professionalism and Bravery

The president and prime minister acknowledged the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for their successful operation against militants in North Waziristan and Shewa area.

The president commended the professionalism and effective action of the security forces against the militants, who he said were operating with India n backing. President Zardari also paid tribute to Pakistan ’s security forces for eliminating 22 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij during an operation in North Waziristan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the professionalism and bravery of the security forces for eliminating terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij during the operation in the Shewa area of North Waziristan district. The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continuing decisive actions against militant elements threatening peace and stability





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Terrorism Security Forces Prime Minister Shehbaz President Zardari India Pakistan Al-Khawarij

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