The Prime Minister's Hepatitis C Elimination Programme is a historic and revolutionary step to eliminate the illness, which affects around 10 million people in Pakistan. The programme aims to provide free nationwide screening and treatment, focusing on early diagnosis, prevention, and public awareness.

An estimated 60 million people worldwide are affected by Hepatitis C .In Pakistan, around 10 million people are suffering from Hepatitis C , with nearly 80 percent of patients being unaware of their condition.

The Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal announced the launch of the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis C Elimination Programme, offering free nationwide screening and treatment. He described the programme as a historic and revolutionary step for Pakistan’s healthcare sector. In addressing the soft launch ceremony, Minister Mustafa Kamal emphasized that Pakistan bears a significant burden of Hepatitis C worldwide. Untreated Hepatitis C can lead to liver cancer, prompting him to stress the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and public awareness.

He said Pakistan’s healthcare system needs to shift from 'sick care' to preventive healthcare, focusing on disease prevention rather than treatment alone. To ensure wider public access, a nationwide screening drive will be launched in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The initial phase of screening counters has already been set up in federal hospitals in Islamabad.

In addition, Minister Kamal announced the free Hepatitis C screening test costing around Rs7,000 and a three-to-six-month treatment course, which will be provided free of cost under this programme





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Hepatitis C Prime Minister's Programme Free Nationwide Screening Revolutionary Step Central & State Healthcare Officials

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