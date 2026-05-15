Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Commends IBI Group's Pakistan Digital Economy Headquarters and Expands B2B Cooperation with China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended IBI Group's decision to establish its Pakistan Digital Economy Headquarters in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction at the expanding business-to-business (B2B) cooperation between Pakistan and China. The prime minister was talking to a high-level 11-member Chinese business delegation led by Qian Xiaojun, Founder, President and Controlling Shareholder of IBI Beijing United Technology which called on him at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended IBI Group's decision to establish its Pakistan Digital Economy Headquarters in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction at the expanding business-to-business (B2B) cooperation between Pakistan and China .

The prime minister was talking to a high-level 11-member Chinese business delegation led by Qian Xiaojun, Founder, President and Controlling Shareholder of IBI Beijing United Technology which called on him at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Friday. While welcoming the delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan and China enjoyed historic ties and the two countries were All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners.

Shehbaz lauded the remarkable progress made by China under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping and said that he was looking forward to his visit to China later this month. He said it was particularly encouraging that IBI would promote digital economy cooperation, investment facilitation and industrial collaboration. Expressing confidence in Pakistan's economy, Qian Xiaojun said IBI hoped to help build digital backbone for digital transformation of Pakistan's economy.

He said establishment of IBI's Digital Economy Headquarters in Pakistan would be a command centre for this transformation and shall provide massive opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan by offering a gateway for them to a vast Chinese market. The delegation was visiting Pakistan as a follow up to the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference held in Beijing in September 2022 during the Prime Minister's visit.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Investment, Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Ali Pervez Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum, Haroon Akhtar, SAPM Industries & Production, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials were also present during the meeting





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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif IBI Group Pakistan Digital Economy Headquarters China Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference Qian Xiaojun Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference

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