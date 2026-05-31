Punjab Weather System Ends, Hot Weather Expected

After the end of a weather system that caused rainfall in Punjab, dry and hot weather is expected across the province during the next 24 hours. Temperatures are gradually increasing, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 26°C and the maximum likely to reach 38°C.

According to the Meteorological Department , following the end of the weather system that caused rainfall across Punjab a day earlier, dry and hot weather is expected across the province during the next 24 hours.

They say temperatures are gradually increasing, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 26°C and the maximum likely to reach 38°C. The department stated that no new rain system is currently expected to enter Punjab in the coming days, which could further intensify the heat. The Met Office forecast very hot weather in Sindh and southern Balochistan during next 12 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in Kashmir, Potohar region and northeastern Balochistan during afternoon. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and increase water intake to protect themselves from the effects of the heat. According to weather experts, minimum temperature in Islamabad will be 24 degree centigrade, Lahore 26, Karachi 30, Peshawar 26, Muzaffarabad 20, Quetta 18, Gilgit 15 and Murree 14





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Punjab Weather Hot Weather Dry Weather Rainfall Weather System Meteorological Department Met Office Hot Weather Forecast Dry Weather Forecast Rainfall Forecast Weather Forecast Heat Exposure To Direct Sunlight Water Intake Protection From Heat Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Temperature Forecast Weather Forecast For Punjab Weather Forecast For Sindh Weather Forecast For Southern Balochistan Weather Forecast For Kashmir Weather Forecast For Potohar Region Weather Forecast For Northeastern Balochistan Weather Forecast For Islamabad Weather Forecast For Lahore Weather Forecast For Karachi Weather Forecast For Peshawar Weather Forecast For Muzaffarabad Weather Forecast For Quetta Weather Forecast For Gilgit Weather Forecast For Murree

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