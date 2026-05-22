Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz warns of strict consequences for harassment of women

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued a strong public statement on a sensitive harassment-related case reported in Lahore, stating that her government would handle the case strictly on merit and under the law, and issued a warning to those involved in harassing, threatening, or exploiting women, describing such actions as violations of women's rights and facing strict consequences.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued a strong public statement on a sensitive harassment-related case reported in Lahore, stating that the matter involving a PML-N member of the provincial assembly and a media personality will be handled strictly on merit and under the law.

In a serious warning to those involved, the Chief Minister said she would not spare anyone harassing, threatening, or exploiting women, describing such actions as violations of women's rights and facing strict consequences. The case involves online harassment, threats, and prolonged cyberbullying from an influential political figure, as reported by actress Momina Iqbal. Maryam Nawaz described her remarks as a clear and serious warning, underlining that state institutions will act independently, impartially, and in line with the constitution.

The Chief Minister added that the case is a 'personal matter' that will be resolved strictly according to law and merit, emphasizing that the handling of such cases lies within the merit of the case and the law





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Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Harassment-Related Case PML-N Member Of The Provincial Assembly Media Personality Online Harassment Threats Prolonged Cyberbullying Influential Political Figure Violations Of Women's Rights Strict Consequences

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