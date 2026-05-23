Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz imposes a Rs50,000 fine for dumping sacrificial waste and orders province-wide Eidul Azha cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a fine of Rs50,000 for dumping sacrificial waste and animal remains in the streets and neighborhoods during Eidul Azha and ordered province-wide cleaning arrangements. The decision was taken during a video-link meeting chaired by the chief minister, where a comprehensive plan for foolproof cleanliness was finalized.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves Rs50 , 000 fine for dumping sacrificial waste in public places and orders province-wide Eidul Azha cleanliness arrangements. LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a Rs50 , 000 fine for people throwing sacrificial waste and animal remains in streets and neighbourhoods during Eidul Azha.

The decision was taken during a video-link meeting chaired by the chief minister, where a comprehensive plan for foolproof cleanliness arrangements across Punjab during Eidul Azha was finalized. The meeting also decided to establish vigilance squads to monitor and prevent the dumping of waste and animal remains at prohibited locations. Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to launch a widespread public awareness campaign to discourage citizens from disposing of sacrificial remains at restricted places.

She further instructed officials to ensure special cleaning and monitoring of drains, canals and other public areas in every city of Punjab. Directions were also issued to guarantee sanitation arrangements in private housing societies, railway colonies and cantonment areas during Eidul Azha. During the meeting, the chief minister ordered special cleanliness arrangements in 2,687 major commercial markets across Punjab, stressing that all departments must work as ‘one government unit’ during the Eid operation





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Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Rs50 000 Fine Eidul Azha Cleanliness Arrangements Vigilance Squads Public Awareness Campaign Special Cleaning Arrangements Major Commercial Markets

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