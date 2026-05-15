Punjab halts 8 p.m. market and business shutdown rules, extending operating hours until June 1.

Punjab government temporarily lifts the requirement for markets and businesses to close by 8 p.m., providing relief to traders during these uncertain times.

Punjab government relaxes 8 p.m. market and business closure rules, increasing operating hours until June 1. The move aims to provide relief to traders and promote convenience for public, with temporary relaxation as authorities balance commercial activity with broader policies.

Lahore strips off mandatory early closure and reduces government spending, while wedding halls, restaurants and fuel quotas for government vehicles are subject to stricter regulations. Some traders express concern, but the Lahore Chamber of Commerce supports the decision





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Punjab Government Business Closure Operating Hours Relief Traders Lahore Difficult Business Conditions Lahore Chamber Of Commerce Requirement To Close By 8 P.M. Temporary Relaxation

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