Punjab officials intensify efforts to address Chakwal tragedy, with CCD chief expressing condolences and assuring justice

Senior Punjab officials have intensified efforts to address the Chakwal tragedy in which a nine-year-old girl lost her life after alleged firing by a Crime Control Department (CCD) official. As investigations continue, CCD chief Sohail Zafar Chatha visited the affected family and injured relatives, while the prosecutor general of Punjab formally took notice of the high-profile case.

Senior Punjab official s have intensified efforts to address the Chakwal tragedy in which a nine-year-old girl lost her life after alleged firing by a Crime Control Department ( CCD ) official .

As investigations continue, CCD chief Sohail Zafar Chatha visited the affected family and injured relatives, while the prosecutor general of Punjab formally took notice of the high-profile case. The additional inspector general and CCD chief Chatha visited the residence of the bereaved family and expressed condolences over the death of the young girl. Chattha assured family members that justice would be provided at all costs and said the CCD would stand with the family until they receive justice.

Official sent on judicial remand The CCD chief confirmed that the official involved in the incident has been sent on judicial remand. He said the challan in the case would be presented before the court soon and assured that all legal requirements would be fulfilled without delay.

‘Allegations of extrajudicial killing baseless’ Addressing public concerns, the CCD chief said allegations describing the incident as an extrajudicial killing are baseless and contrary to the facts. However, he acknowledged that a serious mistake had occurred and pledged that corrective measures would be taken.

‘The mistake made in the incident will be rectified,’ he said. Chatha announced that standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be further tightened to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also said the training of CCD officials has been made more effective and would continue to be strengthened. At the same time, he urged the public not to overlook the sacrifices and contributions of the entire institution because of one incident.

‘The sacrifices of the entire institution should not be ignored on the basis of one incident,’ he stated. The CCD chief also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital, where injured family members are receiving treatment. District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar accompanied him during the visit. Chatha met the injured father and brother of the deceased child and received a briefing on their condition from Medical Superintendent Dr. Sharjeel.

Hospital officials informed the CCD chief that the injured child is in good health and is receiving all necessary medical facilities. According to the briefing, doctors and hospital staff remain available around the clock to provide treatment and care. Prosecutor general takes notice Separately, Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah took notice of the Chakwal incident. Describing the matter as a high-profile case, he sought complete records related to the investigation and legal proceedings.

The move signals closer scrutiny of the case as authorities work toward prosecution and judicial review. Throughout his meetings, the CCD chief reiterated that the department would remain alongside the victim’s family until justice is served. He assured the family that all legitimate demands related to justice would be fulfilled and that the legal process would be pursued transparently. The incident has sparked widespread concern and renewed debate about operational procedures, accountability and law enforcement practices in Punjab





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Punjab CCD Chakwal Tragedy Alleged Firing Nine-Year-Old Girl Official Judicial Remand Extrajudicial Killing Standard Operating Procedures Training Public Concerns Sacrifices Contribution Institution Incident Benazir Bhutto Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Sharjeel Doctors Hospital Staff Records Investigation Legal Proceedings Prosecution Judicial Review Operational Procedures Accountability Law Enforcement Practices

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