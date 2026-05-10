Punjab's PDMA Issues Echoing Forecast of Dust Storms, Rain Across Several Districts

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain in multiple districts of Punjab, covering a period from Sunday evening to May 12. The alert states that widespread rainfall is expected in various parts of the province, with areas like Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin expecting showers. Additionally, it forecasts more rain for Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

LAHORE (2026): The Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA ) has issued a fresh alert for dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain across multiple districts of Punjab , warning of unsettled weather conditions from Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab, widespread rainfall is expected in various parts of the province from May 10 to May 12. The alert states that rain is likely in several districts including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Gujranwala. Other areas such as Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin are also expected to receive showers.

Further rainfall has been forecast for Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan along with surrounding regions. Officials said that, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been placed on high alert to ensure timely response to any emergency situation. The PDMA has advised citizens to take precautionary measures during severe weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during storms and heavy rain spells





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