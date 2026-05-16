Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Discusses Interfaith and Inter-Muslim Harmony Efforts with Scholars

The Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that the provincial government is working to promote interfaith and inter-Muslim harmony across the province in line with the guidelines of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He detailed the steps being undertaken by the government to strengthen unity among Muslims during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council under the ongoing series of consultations with scholars.

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government is working to promote interfaith and inter-Muslim harmony across the province in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif .

He expressed these views on Saturday during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council led by Chairman Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi under the ongoing series of consultations with scholars at the Home Department Punjab. The meeting discussed the law and order situation and efforts to strengthen unity among Muslims. The minister said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, meetings were being held with prominent scholars of all schools of thought.

He added that scholars play a key role in promoting peace, tolerance and brotherhood in society, and the provincial government is taking serious and effective steps to ensure lasting peace. Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the process of madrasa reforms is being completed with consultation and full cooperation of religious scholars.

He further stated that scrutiny of all applications related to sacrificial hides is being completed before Eidul Azha, and all districts have been directed to ensure merit-based and timely processing of applications. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for promoting unity among Muslims.

He said that resolving issues through dialogue and mutual consultation is the only guarantee of social stability and stressed the need for continued cooperation to promote religious harmony and tolerance. At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the progress, peace and security of the country and the nation





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Politics & Policy Social & Cultural Religion & Spirituality Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Pakistan Ulema Council Interfaith Harmony Inter-Muslim Harmony Maryam Nawaz Sharif Madrasa Reforms Sacrificial Hides Interfaith And Inter-Muslim Harmony Efforts Role Of Scholars Consultation With Scholars Scholars Play A Key Role In Promoting Peace Resolving Issues Through Dialogue And Mutual C Guarantee Of Social Stability Needed For Continued Cooperation Promote Religious Harmony And Tolerance Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Muhammad Tahir

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