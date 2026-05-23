Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Rejects Allegations of Financial Irregularities in Eid-ul-Azha Cattle Markets

The company has responded to allegations of financial irregularities linked to Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets, terming the audit observation a misunderstanding of the company’s contracting model. The controversy stems from an audit observation by the Auditor General for the fiscal year 2022–23, which suggested that contractors operating cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha should have made additional payments to the company for the temporary surge in business activity.

Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company ) has responded to allegations of financial irregularities linked to Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets, terming the audit observation a misunderstanding of the company’s contracting model.

The controversy stems from an audit observation by the Auditor General for the fiscal year 2022–23, which suggested that contractors operating cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha should have made additional payments to the company for the temporary surge in business activity. Responding to these claims, Chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Tariq Shafi clarified that cattle markets are outsourced on an annual basis, covering all operational periods throughout the year.

He stated that these contracts already include seasonal peaks, special events, and Eid-ul-Azha operations within the agreed bid amount. Therefore, he said, no separate or additional payments are legally or contractually recoverable from contractors for Eid days. The chairman further maintained that the allegation of unpaid or recoverable amounts is not consistent with the company’s procurement and outsourcing framework.

He emphasized that the bidding process is designed to factor in full-year revenue potential, including high-demand periods such as Eid-ul-Azha, when livestock markets naturally see increased activity. Muhammad Ibrahim Tariq Shafi added that the issue is expected to be discussed and settled in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where audit observations and departmental responses are formally reviewed. He expressed confidence that the company’s position would be clearly presented and understood during the parliamentary oversight process.

Earlier reports had alleged that financial irregularities worth hundreds of millions of rupees were identified in the management of Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets, including claims of lost revenue to the national treasury and improper extension of market operations. However, the company has rejected these claims, maintaining that all operations were conducted under approved contractual arrangements





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Punjab Cattle Market Management And Developmen Eid-Ul-Azha Cattle Markets Financial Irregularities Auditor General Recovery Of Rs 839.2 Million Contractors Additional Payments Eid-Ul-Azha Operations Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

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