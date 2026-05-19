The Punjab Police has initiated a regular investigation into the alleged drug seller woman Unnamed in the news. The investigation team has sought permission from the Punjab Home Department to interrogate the woman. The woman is wanted in five cases in Lahore. The team is completing the necessary documents to transfer her to Lahore.

لاہور (19 مئی 2026): مبینہ منشیات فروش خاتون انمول عرف پنکی کے خلاف پنجاب میں درج مقدمات کی باقاعدہ تفتیش شروع کر دی گئی۔ پنجاب پولیس کے انوسٹی گیشن ونگ نے انمول عرف پنکی کے خلاف درج مقدمات کی باقاعدہ تفتیش شروع کی، تفتیشی ٹیموں نے محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب سے ملزمہ کی طلبی کی اجازت مانگ لی۔انویسٹی گیشن ونگ نے کہا کہ انمول عرف پنکی لاہور میں درج 5 مقدمات میں پولیس کو مطلوب ہے، ملزمہ کو کراچی سے لاہور لانے کیلیے دستاویزات مکمل کیے جا رہے ہیں۔انمول عرف پنکی کی پنجاب منتقلی کیلیے ٹیمیں تشکیل 14 مئی 2026 کو لاہور میں درج مقدمات کیلیے مبینہ منشیات فروش ملزمہ کی گرفتاری کیلیے ڈی آئی جی انویسٹی گیشن سید ذیشان رضا نے ایس پی سی آر او کو آڈٹ کا ٹاسک سونپا ہے۔ ڈی آئی جی انویسٹی گیشن نے اپنے بیان میں کہا تھا کہ ماضی میں انمول عرف پنکی کے دونوں بھائیوں ناصر اور ریاض کے خلاف مقدمات درج ہوئے، ان کے خلاف پہلا مقدمہ 2020 میں تھانہ اقبال ٹاؤن جبکہ دوسرا 2022 میں تھانہ کوٹ لکھپت میں درج کیا گیا۔ سید ذیشان رضا کے مطابق دونوں مقدمات میں انمول عرف پنکی نامزد ملزمہ ہے، مقدمات کے چالان مرتب کر کے عدالت بھجوائے جا چکے ہیں جبکہ مقدمات کا ٹرائل نامزد ملزمہ کے دونوں بھائیوں کی حد تک ہو چکا ہے، دونوں مقدمات میں نامزد ملزمہ کی گرفتاری باقی ہے۔ انہوں نے مزید بتایا تھا کہ انمول عرف پنکی کی گرفتاری کیلیے متعلقہ عدالت سے اجازت طلب کی جا رہی ہے جبکہ ملزمہ کی پنجاب منتقلی کیلیے ٹیمیں تشکیل دی گئی ہیں۔لاہور: رائیونڈ میں نوبیاہتا دلہن کے اندھے قتل کا معمہ حلسزا پر عمل درآمد بتائے گا کہ یہ انسانوں کا معاشرہ ہے، والد ثنا یوسفرونالڈو چھٹی مرتبہ فیفا ورلڈ کپ کھیلیں گے یا نہیں؟ اعلان ہوگی.

لاہور (19 مئی 2026): مبینہ منشیات فروش خاتون انمول عرف پنکی کے خلاف پنجاب میں درج مقدمات کی باقاعدہ تفتیش شروع کر دی گئی۔ پنجاب پولیس کے انوسٹی گیشن ونگ نے انمول عرف پنکی کے خلاف درج مقدمات کی باقاعدہ تفتیش شروع کی، تفتیشی ٹیموں نے محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب سے ملزمہ کی طلبی کی اجازت مانگ لی۔انویسٹی گیشن ونگ نے کہا کہ انمول عرف پنکی لاہور میں درج 5 مقدمات میں پولیس کو مطلوب ہے، ملزمہ کو کراچی سے لاہور لانے کیلیے دستاویزات مکمل کیے جا رہے ہیں۔انمول عرف پنکی کی پنجاب منتقلی کیلیے ٹیمیں تشکیل 14 مئی 2026 کو لاہور میں درج مقدمات کیلیے مبینہ منشیات فروش ملزمہ کی گرفتاری کیلیے ڈی آئی جی انویسٹی گیشن سید ذیشان رضا نے ایس پی سی آر او کو آڈٹ کا ٹاسک سونپا ہے۔ ڈی آئی جی انویسٹی گیشن نے اپنے بیان میں کہا تھا کہ ماضی میں انمول عرف پنکی کے دونوں بھائیوں ناصر اور ریاض کے خلاف مقدمات درج ہوئے، ان کے خلاف پہلا مقدمہ 2020 میں تھانہ اقبال ٹاؤن جبکہ دوسرا 2022 میں تھانہ کوٹ لکھپت میں درج کیا گیا۔ سید ذیشان رضا کے مطابق دونوں مقدمات میں انمول عرف پنکی نامزد ملزمہ ہے، مقدمات کے چالان مرتب کر کے عدالت بھجوائے جا چکے ہیں جبکہ مقدمات کا ٹرائل نامزد ملزمہ کے دونوں بھائیوں کی حد تک ہو چکا ہے، دونوں مقدمات میں نامزد ملزمہ کی گرفتاری باقی ہے۔ انہوں نے مزید بتایا تھا کہ انمول عرف پنکی کی گرفتاری کیلیے متعلقہ عدالت سے اجازت طلب کی جا رہی ہے جبکہ ملزمہ کی پنجاب منتقلی کیلیے ٹیمیں تشکیل دی گئی ہیں۔لاہور: رائیونڈ میں نوبیاہتا دلہن کے اندھے قتل کا معمہ حلسزا پر عمل درآمد بتائے گا کہ یہ انسانوں کا معاشرہ ہے، والد ثنا یوسفرونالڈو چھٹی مرتبہ فیفا ورلڈ کپ کھیلیں گے یا نہیں؟ اعلان ہوگی





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Punjab Police Investigation Drug Seller Woman Lahore Cases Interrogation Documents Transfer

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Police sources claim Pinky learnt cocaine production from first husband Nasir, as drug business in Lahore & Karachi runs by two brothers with adv. & friendIn the investigation of the drug trafficking case of Pinky/Anmol, police sources alleged that she had knowledge of cocaine production from her first husband, Nasir. This allegation also arose from an expanded investigation into the drug business operation across Lahore and Karachi by two brothers, including an advocate, and a friend. Former police inspector Rana Akram had allegedly detained Pinky and her associate before releasing them after receiving a bribe.

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#AmbreenGudiChendio : New Details Found in Case of On-the-Run Drug TraffickerUnveiling of ongoing efforts to probe her broader network and potential law enforcement connections, spouse of alleged drug trafficker is a retired police officer.

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Drug trafficking suspect Anmol alias Pinky remanded to police custody for three daysA Karachi court granted police a three-day physical remand of suspected drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, who faces eight narcotics-related cases across multiple police stations.

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