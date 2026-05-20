Punjab to Implement Section 144 on Eid-ul-Azha, Prohibition of Slaughter of Sacrificed Animals and Its Disposal on Public Places

The news text reports on the implementation of the section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) throughout Punjab during Eid-ul-Azha to prohibit the slaughter of sacrificed animals on public places and their disposal. The announcement was made by the Punjab police after issuing instructions to their officials.

لاہور (20 مئی 2026): پنجاب بھر میں عیدالاضحیٰ کے موقع پر دفعہ 144 نافذ ہو گی. محکمہ داخلہ نے احکامات جاری کر دیے ہیں۔ Transporteحذف۔ دفعہ 144 کے تحت عوامی مقامات پر قربانی کے جانوروں کے سری پائے جلانے پر پابندی ہوگی.

اس کے علاوہ جانوروں کے فضلے اور اوجھڑی کو مین ہول، نالیوں یا نہر میں پھیکنے کی بھی اجازت نہیں ہوگی. اس پابندی کے تحت دریاؤں، جھیلوں، نہروں اور ڈیمز میں تیراکی اور نہانے پر بھی پابندی عائد کر دی گئی ہے جب کہ منظور شدہ مویشی منڈیوں کے علاوہ کسی بھی جگہ قربانی کے جانوروں کی خرید و فروخت کی اجازت نہیں ہو گی۔ محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب کا کہنا ہے کہ عیدالاضحیٰ پر کسی کالعدم تنظیم کو قربانی کی کھالیں اکٹھی کرنے کی اجازت نہیں ہوگی.

پنجاب چیریٹی کمیشن سے رجسٹرڈ ادارے ہی قربانی کی کھالیں وصول کر سکیں گے





arynewsud / 🏆 5. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Legislation Oof Punjab Eid-Ul-Azha Section 144 Of PPC Prohibition Of Sacrifice Animal Slaughter Disposal On Public Places Punjab Police Humanitarian Protection Prohibition Of The Killing Of Animals In Publi

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