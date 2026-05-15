Punjab Government Relaxes Market Closing Hours in Lahore: Extended Hours for Businesses, Greater Convenience for Shoppers

The Punjab government has relaxed closing time regulations for shops, markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and food outlets across the province. Markets, malls, and restaurants will remain exempt from fixed closing hours until June 1, 2026. The Lahore district administration has also eased market timings across the city until June 1, removing the 8pm closure restriction.

Lahore administration lifts 8pm market closure restriction until June 1, aiming to support business es and provide shoppers with extended hours and greater convenience . The Punjab government has relaxed closing time regulations for shops, markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and food outlets across the province.

Markets, malls, and restaurants will remain exempt from fixed closing hours until June 1, 2026. The Lahore district administration has also eased market timings across the city until June 1, removing the 8pm closure restriction. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Ali Anan Qamar said the earlier time limit has been withdrawn with immediate effect, allowing businesses to operate for extended hours. He added that the move is aimed at providing relief to traders while making shopping more convenient for citizens





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Punjab Government Market Opening Hours Lahore Administration Shop Timings Extended Hours Greater Convenience

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