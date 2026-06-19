Punjab government approves construction of seven major hospitals in Nawaz Sharif Medical District

The Punjab government has approved the construction of seven major hospitals in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, including the Institute of Surgical Orthopedic, medical rehabilitation, and children’s hospital. These hospitals will be built in phases and will provide a total of 1,519 beds.

The Punjab government has approved the construction of seven major hospitals in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District , including the Institute of Surgical Orthopedic, medical rehabilitation , and children’s hospital .

The decision was made during a meeting in Lahore focused on public private partnership projects. The planned hospitals also include a plastic reconstructive surgery and burn center, an Institute of Genetic and blood diseases, a center of excellence for nursing and midwifery, an Institute of Ophthalmology, and an Infectious disease hospital. These seven hospitals will be built in phases and will provide a total of 1,519 beds.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed satisfaction over the Punjab public private partnership authority becoming fully active after 19 years. She appreciated senior officials, including the Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, and CEO Dr. Zeeshan Hanif, for their work. The meeting reviewed 110 development projects across Punjab under the public private partnership model. It also discussed plans for student hostels, roads, trucking terminals, bus stands, model bazaars, and food street projects under the same system.

Officials informed the meeting that four projects have already started working successfully under this model. Feasibility studies for 27 more projects are ready, while work on others is ongoing. Four major chief minister initiatives, including an FMD production plant in the medical district, Time Travel Park Lahore, Shrimp farming, and the Mines to metal, will continue without interruption. Maryam Nawaz said the development work in Punjab will continue without interruption.

She added that the goal of public private is to involve the private sector in building infrastructure and completing development projects across the province





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Punjab Government Nawaz Sharif Medical District Institute Of Surgical Orthopedic Medical Rehabilitation Children’S Hospital Plastic Reconstructive Surgery Burn Center Institute Of Genetic And Blood Diseases Center Of Excellence For Nursing And Midwifery Institute Of Ophthalmology Infectious Disease Hospital Public Private Partnership Development Projects Student Hostels Roads Trucking Terminals Bus Stands Model Bazaars Food Street Projects FMD Production Plant Time Travel Park Lahore Shrimp Farming Mines To Metal

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