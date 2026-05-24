Punjab launches crackdown against transport operators in Lahore: 20+ terminals sealed, 6 arrested

Punjab transport officials recently conducted a crackdown on transport operators in Lahore, resulting in the closure of several bus stands, the arrest of six individuals, and the suspension of a terminal manager. This initiative was aimed at addressing concerns regarding overcharging, unsafe travel practices, and lacking basic facilities at key transfer points.

officials reported that the crackdown was carried out because of persistent complaints by passengers regarding overpricing, unhygienic boarding techniques, and a lack of essential amenities at significant transfer points in Lahore , leading to the closure of 20+ motorway bus stands , the apprehension of six individuals, and the suspension of a terminal manager.

The operation was led by the Punjab Transportation Minister, Zeeshan Malik, and Muhammad Ali Aijaz. Investigations are ongoing, and further measures may be impose





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Lahore Transportation Bus Stands Enforcement Inspections Complaints Oxygen Tubes For Passenger Safety Responsible Travel Practices Illegal Profiteering Transport Mafias Fare Overcharging Entrenched Regulatory Violations

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