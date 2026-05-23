PM Shehbaz Sharif Begins Four-Day Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Hangzhou, China, on the first leg of his four-day official visit. The visit is significant as Pakistan and China prepare to deepen their strategic partnership with a large number of agreements and memorandums of understanding worth over $5 billion. The prime minister will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and discuss the evolving regional situation, the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, industrial cooperation, and opportunities for fresh Chinese investment in Pakistan. According to sources, around 90% of the planned agreements involve business-to-business projects, while the remaining 10% will be government-to-business cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Hangzhou on the first leg of his four-day official visit to China, where he will sign a significant number of agreements and memorandums of understanding worth over $5 billion.

The visit is being seen as a stepping stone towards a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, with discussions expected on investment, industrial collaboration, trade, and technology. Around 90% of the planned agreements are business-to-business projects, while the remaining 10% involve government-to-business cooperation





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Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese Premier Li Keqiang China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Zhejiang Province Alibaba Group China Academy Of Agricultural Sciences Diplomatic Relations Between Pakistan And Chin Agriculture And Research Cooperation

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