PM Shehbaz Sharif Commemorates India-Pakistan Conflict's First Anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to mark the conflict’s first anniversary, recalling a befitting response of Pakistan to India during Marka-i-Haq and praising the brave armed forces for giving a historic response to an attack carried out by the enemy in the darkness of the night.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled the commemorates befitting response of Pakistan to India during Marka-i-Haq on Sunday as he addressed a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to mark the conflict’s first anniversary.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir were among those attending the ceremony in Islamabad, where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present. PM Shehbaz began his address by observing one minute of silence for those martyred during the period of conflict.

Recalling the conflict, PM Shehbaz said that India ‘using Pahalgam as an excuse, made baseless accusations against us’ and imposed an unprovoked war on us.

‘Our brave armed forces gave a historic response to the attack that the enemy carried out in the darkness of the night’, he said, adding that ‘our Shaheens dominated the conflict’ and consequently, India was compelled to request a ceasefire after four hours. He also noted that even one year after the Pahalgam attack, India had not been able to present any evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the incident.

He said there was no doubt Operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’ was not just a historic win but also a glowing victory of national honour, principles and self-respect





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Pakistan Monument PM Shehbaz Sharif India-Pakistan Conflict Conflict's First Anniversary Marka-I-Haq Pahalgam Bunyanum Marsoos Pakistan Armed Forces Indian Aggression Indian Aircraft Pakistan Air Force Pakistan Navy Indus Waters Treaty CDF Munir PM Shehbaz Sharif Gen Asim Munir Event Reputation UNGAGA

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