PML-N Federal Minister Amir Muqam: 'Vision of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif is evident to all, steering country toward progress' - Pvara Chairman Aurangzeb Discusses Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds in Meeting, New Iran Ambassador Emphasizes Dialogue, Regional Stability

Amir Muqam stated that the vision of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif is evident to all and is steering the country toward progress. A joining ceremony was held in Bhimber by PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir where former Azad Kashmir President Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan's sons, Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain and Qaiser Zulqarnain, formally joined PML-N along with thousands of their supporters, friends, and family members. The chief guest welcomed Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain and his associates into the party.

Amir Muqam, who is the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, stated that the vision of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif is evident to all and is steering the country toward progress.

He also said that the leadership of PML-N is taking practical steps for the development, stability, and public welfare of the country and Azad Kashmir. A joining ceremony was held in Bhimber by PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir where former Azad Kashmir President Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan's sons, Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain and Qaiser Zulqarnain, formally joined PML-N along with thousands of their supporters, friends, and family members





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