PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Inaugurates Shahrah-e-Bhutto Segment & Karachi Port Expressway, Announces Bookshop in Quetta

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inaugurated the Qayyumabad to Kathore segment of Shahrah-e-Bhutto in Karachi and the Qayyumabad to Karachi Port Expressway project. During the ceremony, he personally paid toll tax at the Dumlottee Toll Plaza. He also said that modern infrastructure projects provide public convenience and open new avenues for economic growth.

inaugurated the Qayyumabad to Kathore segment of Shahrah-e-Bhutto in Karachi on Friday and also laid the foundation stone of the Qayyumabad to Karachi Port Expressway project.

The ceremony was marked by a warm welcome for the PPP chairman, with slogans of ‘Jiye Bhutto’ and ‘Jiye Bilawal Bhutto’ raised by participants. During the event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also personally paid toll tax at the Dumlottee Toll Plaza. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Shahrah-e-Bhutto ranks among the country’s best highways and will play a key role in Karachi’s economic development. He said modern infrastructure projects provide public convenience and open new avenues for economic growth.

PPP leader Hassan Murtaza said the 40-kilometre Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a major example of a public-private partnership, adding that the signal-free high-speed corridor includes six interchanges connecting different areas directly. He said the project will reduce traffic pressure on Shahrah-e-Faisal and provide direct access from industrial and port areas to the M-9 motorway. He added that travel time from Qayyumabad to M-9 would now be reduced to around 30 minutes, benefiting residents of DHA, Bahria Town, Malir, and Korangi.

Hassan Murtaza further said the project would help save fuel, boost commercial activity, and support Karachi’s overall economic development, adding that such development initiatives would also resonate in Punjab and strengthen the PPP politically. Pakistan to introduce cashless payment for passport fe





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PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Hassan Murtaza Shahrah-E-Bhutto Karachi Port Expressway Bangladesh India Infrastructure Projects

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