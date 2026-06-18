PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Defends Benazir Income Support Programme and Raises Concerns Over Petroleum Levy and Security Threats

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly defended the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and called attempts to target it regrettable. He also raised concerns over the petroleum levy and security threats. He welcomed the Iran-US peace agreement and paid tribute to Pakistan's civil and military leadership for their role in supporting peace efforts.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly defended the Benazir Income Support Programme ( BISP ) and called attempts to target it regrettable. He stated that whether others defend the programme or not, the PPP will continue to stand by it.

He stressed that BISP has supported millions of families and is widely recognized internationally as an effective poverty reduction model. Bilawal added that the programme performed a key role during floods and the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that abolishing such initiatives would harm efforts to fight poverty. In his address, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the Iran-US peace agreement, saying it represents a new ray of hope for the region and the world.

He paid tribute to Pakistan's civil and military leadership, including the President, Field Marshal, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for their role in supporting peace efforts. Bilawal said Pakistan's federation and provinces are both facing economic challenges and stressed the need for continued cooperation under the Constitution. He noted that provincial governments have repeatedly supported national decisions and that recent issues were resolved through consensus.

He also said that despite concerns about the 18th Amendment, a constitutional solution was reached and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award remains protected, with no additional financial burden imposed on provinces beyond a temporary arrangement. The PPP chairman raised concerns over the petroleum levy, saying it was introduced temporarily after the 2022 floods for rehabilitation but has now become permanent.

He said that 100% of the levy goes to the federation, while constitutional principles require fair distribution of resources between the centre and provinces. He added that provinces are repeatedly asked to show budget surpluses, limiting their ability to invest in public welfare and development projects. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also warned of ongoing security threats, saying Pakistan continues to face instability attempts through external forces. He alleged that hostile elements are sponsoring terrorism, while India is issuing provocative statements.

He also pointed to concerns about Afghanistan being used as a base for anti-Pakistan activities. He highlighted that development challenges in former tribal districts remain unresolved and stressed that Balochistan is also facing serious economic issues. Calling for unity, he said national defense is the responsibility of all provinces, not just one region. He urged political forces to set aside differences for the sake of national interest, saying collective action is the only way to ensure stability and progress





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PPP Benazir Income Support Programme BISP Petroleum Levy Security Threats Iran-US Peace Agreement Pakistan's Civil And Military Leadership Peace Efforts Economic Challenges Constitutional Solution National Finance Commission (NFC) Award Petroleum Levy Fair Distribution Of Resources Budget Surpluses Development Projects Former Tribal Districts Balochistan National Defense Political Forces National Interest Collective Action Stability Progress

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